Fantasy Football Midseason Report Cards: Top Candidates for MVP, Bust, Waiver Wire Pickup and Rookie

There’s still another seven weeks before most leagues open their fantasy playoffs. A lot can happen between now and the end of the 2023 season, but the first eight weeks have at least allowed us to make some definitive observations.

We’ll wait until the season’s over to hand out our awards, but we’ve asked out team of fantasy experts to offer up their top five candidates -- so far -- for best fantasy rookie, best waiver wire addition, biggest bust and MVP.When a player scores at least one touchdown in every game, he’s got a good shot at neing the favorite to win fantasy MVP honors. That’s exactly the case with Christian McCaffrey.

Even though the Rams have a disappointing 3-5 record, they’ve produced two of our five top waiver wire adds, so they’ve at least helped fantasy managers to a few victories. Joe Burrow has plenty of time to turn things around, but his poor start to the season has been devastating for many fantasy managers who believed the Bengals’ QB was right up there with Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen. headtopics.com

Two of the top five candidates for best fantasy rookie were first-round draft picks, but the leader in the pack didn’t hear his name called until Round 5.ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

United States Headlines Read more: startelegram »

Fantasy Football Midseason Report Card: Top 5 MVP CandidatesIf you’ve got one of these players on your team, chances are you’re a fantasy championship contender. Read more ⮕

Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Cowboys put on show in Week 8Every Dallas Cowboys offensive player ready to go off for fantasy managers in Week 8, take a step forward. Read more ⮕

Fantasy football fallout from rash of QB injuries in Week 8There are few things that can take the air out of a stadium like a quarterback being taken off the field with an injury. It can even take the air out of the remainder of the season. Jets fans know that. The Vikings' faithful may be finding it out. Read more ⮕

Fantasy football fallout from rash of QB injuries in Week 8There are few things that can take the air out of a stadium like a quarterback being taken off the field with an injury. It can even take the air out of the remainder of the season. Jets fans know that. The Vikings' faithful may be finding it out. Read more ⮕

Fantasy football Week 8 inactives - Who's in and who's out?AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff. Read more ⮕

Fantasy Football Now Presented by DraftKings (10/29/23) - Live StreamWatch the Fantasy Football Now Presented by DraftKings live from ESPNews on Watch ESPN. Live stream on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Read more ⮕