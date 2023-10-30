Fantasy Football Midseason Report Card: Top 5 MVP Candidates

The first half of the 2023 fantasy football season is now behind us, and we’ve seen a number of players either exceed expectations or come out of nowhere to lead our squads on the road to the playoffs. Five players in particular have been at the top of the statistical mountain, making their cases to be named our first-half fantasy MVP.

Let’s take a look at this group of superstars, one of whom wasn’t even selected in the top 50 in fantasy football drafts. Who’s been your fantasy MVP to this point?McCaffrey has been every bit the fantasy stud we were expecting to draft in the top three overall picks, averaging 24.4 PPR points. That leads all running backs. He’s been a touchdown machine, finding the end zone 12 times and at least once in each of his first eight games.

ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

United States Headlines Read more: startelegram »

Fantasy football Week 8 inactives - Who's in and who's out?AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff. Read more ⮕

Fantasy Football Now Presented by DraftKings (10/29/23) - Live StreamWatch the Fantasy Football Now Presented by DraftKings live from ESPNews on Watch ESPN. Live stream on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Read more ⮕

Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Cowboys put on show in Week 8Every Dallas Cowboys offensive player ready to go off for fantasy managers in Week 8, take a step forward. Read more ⮕

Fantasy football fallout from rash of QB injuries in Week 8There are few things that can take the air out of a stadium like a quarterback being taken off the field with an injury. It can even take the air out of the remainder of the season. Jets fans know that. The Vikings' faithful may be finding it out. Read more ⮕

Fantasy football fallout from rash of QB injuries in Week 8There are few things that can take the air out of a stadium like a quarterback being taken off the field with an injury. It can even take the air out of the remainder of the season. Jets fans know that. The Vikings' faithful may be finding it out. Read more ⮕

Ohio State Football Status Report: TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka and Denzel Burke Available, Miyan Williams OutDenzel Burke, TreVeyon Henderson and Emeka Egbuka are all available for Ohio State against Wisconsin while Miyan Williams is out. Read more ⮕