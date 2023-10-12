Fantasy Football Fades & Busts: Temper expectations for these 6 players in Week 6

October 12, 2023 at 10:55 am PDTATLANTA, GA OCTOBER 08: Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to pass during the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Atlanta Falcons on October 8th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Just because a player is listed as a"fade" doesn't mean they are automatic sits. As the adage goes,"Always start your stars.

On paper, the Eagles appeared to have one of the most suffocating defensive lines in the league in 2023, and boy, have they delivered, especially in defending the run. The Eagles are the only team in the league allowing fewer than 10 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Opposing backs are averaging just 3. headtopics.com

The Eagles have done a great job at limiting chunk gains, too, which has been Hall’s forte, tied for the fourth-fewest runs of 10 or more rushing yards allowed while sitting as just one of four defenses yet to give up a run of 20 or more yards this season.New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave got off to a red-hot start to the season, posting 85 or more receiving yards in each of the first three weeks.

An outing against the Houston Texans secondary in Week 6, however, is not ideal for a bounce-back performance., tied with the Cleveland Browns for a league-low three passing touchdowns allowed so far this season. The Texans have yet to allow a wide receiver to exceed 80 receiving yards in a game, nor have any receivers exceeded 15 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring formats. headtopics.com

The good news is that the Seahawks are a plus matchup for fantasy, having allowed four different wide receivers a 100+ yard game, allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to the position. Just don’t be surprised if it’s another boom/bust week for this Bengals wideout.Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts finally arrived in Week 5 with his first long-awaited top-12 fantasy finish of the 2023 season.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Full-PPR RankingsJa'Marr Chase's statline in Week 5 is the stuff full-PPR dreams are made of. Chase collected 15 catches (on 19 targets), 192 yards and three touchdowns. His 52.20 full-PPR points were far and away his best outing of the season.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Full-PPR RankingsJa'Marr Chase's statline in Week 5 is the stuff full-PPR dreams are made of. Chase collected 15 catches (on 19 targets), 192 yards and three touchdowns. His 52.20 full-PPR points were far and away his best outing of the season.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Flex RankingsWhen one player goes down, another must step up. Such will be the case with Miami Dolphins running backs, De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Flex RankingsWhen one player goes down, another must step up. Such will be the case with Miami Dolphins running backs, De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Bad BeatsWeek 4 is barely in the rearview mirror, but the sting of victory being snatched by the jaws of defeat is still very fresh — maybe even somewhat raw. That's what this article is for: to deal with that — and it will be each week throughout the fantasy football season.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Bad BeatsWeek 4 is barely in the rearview mirror, but the sting of victory being snatched by the jaws of defeat is still very fresh — maybe even somewhat raw. That's what this article is for: to deal with that — and it will be each week throughout the fantasy football season.