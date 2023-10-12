Fantasy Football Fades & Busts: Temper expectations for these 6 players in Week 6

October 12, 2023 at 10:55 am PDTATLANTA, GA OCTOBER 08: Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to pass during the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Atlanta Falcons on October 8th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Just because a player is listed as a"fade" doesn't mean they are automatic sits. As the adage goes,"Always start your stars.
On paper, the Eagles appeared to have one of the most suffocating defensive lines in the league in 2023, and boy, have they delivered, especially in defending the run. The Eagles are the only team in the league allowing fewer than 10 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Opposing backs are averaging just 3. headtopics.com
The Eagles have done a great job at limiting chunk gains, too, which has been Hall’s forte, tied for the fourth-fewest runs of 10 or more rushing yards allowed while sitting as just one of four defenses yet to give up a run of 20 or more yards this season.New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave got off to a red-hot start to the season, posting 85 or more receiving yards in each of the first three weeks.
An outing against the Houston Texans secondary in Week 6, however, is not ideal for a bounce-back performance., tied with the Cleveland Browns for a league-low three passing touchdowns allowed so far this season. The Texans have yet to allow a wide receiver to exceed 80 receiving yards in a game, nor have any receivers exceeded 15 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring formats. headtopics.com
The good news is that the Seahawks are a plus matchup for fantasy, having allowed four different wide receivers a 100+ yard game, allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to the position. Just don’t be surprised if it’s another boom/bust week for this Bengals wideout.Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts finally arrived in Week 5 with his first long-awaited top-12 fantasy finish of the 2023 season.