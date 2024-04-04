Fans Petition for Ashley Eckstein to be Included in Ahsoka Series

The actress, who portrayed the Jedi in both The Clone Wars and Rebels animated series, was not involved in the first season of the Disney Plus show — and some fans are hoping they can convince Disney to change this for its second season. The live-action Ahsoka series didn’t see Eckstein reprise her role as the fan-favorite character, with Rosario Dawson instead portraying Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan.

While Eckstein had been the only voice of Ahsoka up until that point, she was left out of the live-action production altogether, which left a sour taste in some fans’ mouths., is requesting signatures from those who agree that “Ashley Eckstein deserves recognition for her work as Ahsoka Tano by being included in season two of The Mandalorian spin-off series ‘Ahsoka’.” While it’s unlikely Disney will respond to a fan-made petition, it shows more support for the voice actor and their contributions to the character.Lucasfilm confirming the project is underway back in 202

