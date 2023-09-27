Fans bash ‘scumbags’ Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom for ‘scam’ lawsuit against ‘dying vet’

Fans are Perry mad at the singer. Pop singer Katy Perry is no stranger to controversy especially after the “I Kissed a Girl” singer’s yearwhile judging “American Idol.

” However, several fans of the pop diva are now attacking her on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) after it was revealed that Perry, 38, and her long-time fiance Orlando Bloom, 46, could be.

The Hollywood couple have been involved in a three-year legal suit over a Montecito, California mansion they purchased back in 2021 for $14.2 million.“Why are you trying to kick a dying vet out of his house,”

one angry fan. "What is wrong with you? Your real estate agent is so shady, getting him to sign something while he's on drugs from surgery in the hospital." "What's up with Katy Perry & her disturbing real estate deals/scams in CA,"a second fan.

“WOW who knew @katyperry & Orlando Bloom were such scumbags and terrible people,” sneered a third person. “To think she comes from a very religious family. To do this to a vet and someone who is in the last years of their life.

"WOW who knew @katyperry & Orlando Bloom were such scumbags and terrible people," sneered a third person. "To think she comes from a very religious family. To do this to a vet and someone who is in the last years of their life."The "Hot n Cold" attitude of fans comes after an 83-year-old military vet Carl Westcott claimed that Perry and Bloom made him sell the house when he "lacked the mental capacity to understand the nature and probable consequences of the contract" due to a medical procedure."To think I looked up to this heartless Witch! Talk about a LOWLIFE," roared the fan.

According to court documents obtained by The Post, Westcott, who served in the US Army as a 101st Airborne service member, had purchased the home that May 29 with the intent to live in there “for the rest of his life.”

Westcott claimed that due to his age, poor health from Huntington's disease (a deadly brain disorder), and "a major six-hour surgery less than a week before the proposed contract," it had "seriously impaired [his] mental faculties to the point he was of unsound mind and not competent to give his free, voluntary, or intelligent consent to the contract."

In a last-ditch effort, the duo sent Westcott a letter in 2020 detailing how much they loved the home and explaining that they wanted to purchase the estate for more money than what he paid for it.

In a last-ditch effort, the duo sent Westcott a letter in 2020 detailing how much they loved the home and explaining that they wanted to purchase the estate for more money than what he paid for it. Both cases are reminiscent of when Perry caused some "Fireworks" after she tried to evict several aging nuns.