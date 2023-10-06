FanDuel Promo Code unlocks $200 bonus bets for Alabama-Texas A&M, any game

We’ve got a titanic SEC showdown in College Station this afternoon and New York Post readers can cash in with the newest

Despite some struggles this season, Alabama is still favored by 2.5 points on the road. I think that line is telling, and with how ‘Bama has played its last two games, the Crimson Tide are the play in this game.All of the concerns about Alabama losing to Texas and not playing well against South Florida are valid, but since then it beat the two Mississippi schools by a combined score of 64-27. headtopics.com

Texas A&M has looked much better after its ugly road loss to Miami in Week 2. It has won its last two SEC games by double digits, and backup quarterback Max Johnson has filled in well after starter Conner Weigman got injured. While Alabama generally has the talent advantage, Evan Stewart is the best wide receiver in this game with 357 yards and four touchdowns.

The Aggies have earned a low spread against Alabama, but I still trust the Crimson Tide to emerge victorious now that they’ve found some offensive rhythm. Take Alabama to cover with the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code.No Code requiredGambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). headtopics.com

