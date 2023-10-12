FanDuel promo code awards $200 in bonus bets or $5K no sweat first bet in Kentucky for Braves-Phillies, any game

can cash in big by taking advantage of some tremendous welcome offers. You can get in on the action with the latestIn all other states, you can only get the bet $5, get $200 offer.

It’s important to note that bonus bets can be used to make profits on winning bets, but they can’t be directly withdrawn from the FanDuel app and deposited in a bank account.Spencer Strider proved to be a formidable challenge for the Philadelphia Phillies’ offense throughout this season. In the regular season, he conceded just seven earned runs over 26 innings when facing them.

While it’s true that the Phillies boast eight players on the active roster who maintained an xwOBA exceeding .320 from August 1 through the end of the regular season, accompanied by a 119 wRC+ and an impressive .822 OPS when up against right-handed pitchers, Strider’s performance is likely to stymie their efforts once more. headtopics.com

The only notable shortcoming in Strider’s arsenal is his 34.9% ground-ball rate. Otherwise, he’s widely recognized as one of the finest pitchers in baseball. With a Barrel Rate of 8%, an Average Exit Velocity at 88.4 mph, and a Hard-Hit Rate of 35.6%, his statistics firmly establish his excellence.

Additionally, Strider maintains a striking 36.8% strikeout rate, counterbalanced by a 7.6% walk rate. His pitching run value is ranked in the 91st percentile, and much of his success can be attributed to his exceptional breaking ball. headtopics.com

While it’s true that Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber pose a considerable threat to right-handed pitchers, apart from these two formidable batters and the likes of Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner, no other players in the Philadelphia lineup demonstrated an xwOBA exceeding .320 when facing Strider.

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

FanDuel promo code grants $200 in bonus bets or $5K no sweat first bet in KentuckyUse the FanDuel promo code to claim great offers ahead of MLB’s Wednesday playoff slate.

FanDuel Promo Code For The New NHL Season Gets You $200 Bonus BetsHockey is back as another NHL season gets underway. When you sign up and bet $5 with FanDuel, you get $200 bonus bets for your hockey betting season.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Broncos vs Chiefs for $200 Guaranteed Bonus BetsFanDuel's welcome offer of $200 bonus bets with your first $5 bet is a geat opportunity for new bettors wagering on Broncos vs. Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

Apple’s 5K Studio Display is $200 off for Prime Day todayBring some savings to your desk with this deal on Apple's 5K Studio Display, which is seeing a $200 discount at Amazon for Prime Day.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Chiefs-Broncos Bet $5, get $200 bonusOnline betting has never been easier! Get expert tips on daily odds, picks, promo codes and much more!

DraftKings Promo Code Lets You Bet $5, Get $200 for Broncos vs ChiefsSign up to DraftKings today for their can't-miss bet $5, get $200 offer. That's $200 bonus bets back, win or lose, when you wager $5 on tonight's Broncos vs. Chiefs game.