FanDuel promo code awards $200 in bonus bets or $5K no sweat first bet in Kentucky for Braves-Phillies, any game

can cash in big by taking advantage of some tremendous welcome offers. You can get in on the action with the latestIn all other states, you can only get the bet $5, get $200 offer.
It’s important to note that bonus bets can be used to make profits on winning bets, but they can’t be directly withdrawn from the FanDuel app and deposited in a bank account.Spencer Strider proved to be a formidable challenge for the Philadelphia Phillies’ offense throughout this season. In the regular season, he conceded just seven earned runs over 26 innings when facing them.
While it’s true that the Phillies boast eight players on the active roster who maintained an xwOBA exceeding .320 from August 1 through the end of the regular season, accompanied by a 119 wRC+ and an impressive .822 OPS when up against right-handed pitchers, Strider’s performance is likely to stymie their efforts once more. headtopics.com
The only notable shortcoming in Strider’s arsenal is his 34.9% ground-ball rate. Otherwise, he’s widely recognized as one of the finest pitchers in baseball. With a Barrel Rate of 8%, an Average Exit Velocity at 88.4 mph, and a Hard-Hit Rate of 35.6%, his statistics firmly establish his excellence.
Additionally, Strider maintains a striking 36.8% strikeout rate, counterbalanced by a 7.6% walk rate. His pitching run value is ranked in the 91st percentile, and much of his success can be attributed to his exceptional breaking ball. headtopics.com
While it’s true that Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber pose a considerable threat to right-handed pitchers, apart from these two formidable batters and the likes of Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner, no other players in the Philadelphia lineup demonstrated an xwOBA exceeding .320 when facing Strider.