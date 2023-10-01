FanDuel Kentucky promo code: $200 bonus bets or $5K no sweat first bet available Sunday

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s
How Old Must I Be to Play at FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky?
To participate in FanDuel Sportsbook, you must be at least 21 years old. Kentucky’s sports betting age is actually 18, but FanDuel is still requiring all users to be 21. This age requirement aligns with the legal gambling age for sports betting in most states where FanDuel operates. It’s essential to adhere to the legal age requirements and other regulations in your state to ensure responsible and lawful gambling.
This age requirement aligns with the legal gambling age for sports betting in most states where FanDuel operates. It’s essential to adhere to the legal age requirements and other regulations in your state to ensure responsible and lawful gambling.
What is the FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code?
What is the FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code?

You won't need a specific promo code to access FanDuel Kentucky's welcome offer. Simply click on the module above, and the promotion will be automatically applied to your newly created account.Retail sports betting in Kentucky commenced on September 7, 2023. As for mobile and online sports betting, it's anticipated to launch on September 28. Until then, various brands are offering pre-launch signup specials for Kentucky residents to take advantage of before the official launch.
Do I Need to Be a Kentucky Resident to Bet on FanDuel?
Do I Need to Be a Kentucky Resident to Bet on FanDuel?

No, you don't need to be a Kentucky resident to place bets on FanDuel. However, you must be physically located within the state of Kentucky when making your wagers. Online sports betting in the United States is regulated on a state-by-state basis, and each state has its own laws and regulations governing online gambling. FanDuel uses geolocation technology to confirm your location, ensuring that you are within state borders when placing bets. Therefore, whether you're a resident of another state or just visiting Kentucky, you can bet on FanDuel as long as you are physically present in Kentucky at the time of placing your bet.