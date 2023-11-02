Fan sues Braves, claiming she was disfigured by ball during 2021 World Series

From the stands, Mayra Norris, her husband, her brother-in-law and more than 40,000 other fans watched Braves third baseman Austin Riley slap a double to left field, driving in a run. A little more than an inning later, Norris was at her seat when Braves right fielder Jorge Soler allegedly hurled a baseball into the stands. It drilled Norris in the face, crushing her eye socket and causing other “serious and excruciating injuries,” according to a recently filed lawsuit.

Two years later, Norris and her husband are suing the Atlanta Braves and Soler, who has since joined the Miami Marlins. In a 10-page complaint filed Oct. 25 in Cobb County Superior Court, the couple alleged that the team allowed its right fielder to engage in “dangerous and reckless” behavior that resulted in “serious and excruciating injuries” to Norris, including multiple broken bones in her eye socket.

Neither the Braves nor Soler’s agent responded Wednesday to requests for comment from The Post. The Braves declined to comment to Going into the night of Oct. 29, 2021, the World Series between the Braves and the visiting Houston Astros was tied at a game apiece. Truist Park in Atlanta was sold out, with almost 43,000 fans packed into the stadium hoping to see the home team win its first championship in more than a quarter-century.

Going into the fifth inning, it was 1-0 Braves, and starting pitcher Ian Anderson hadn’t given up a hit. But they still had more than half a game of baseball to play.Before Anderson took the mound to face the bottom of the order, Soler allegedly threw a baseball, but not to anyone on the field. It hit Norris in her right eye, according to the suit.

