Fan-Favorite PS1 RPG to Return to PlayStation Consoles

A fan-favorite PS1 RPG from 1997 is set to return to PlayStation consoles this month on April 30.

In the year 1997, PS1 gamers were treated to the likes of Final Fantasy 7, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, PaRappa the Rapper, Colony Wars, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, Tomb Raider II, Soul Edge, Bushido Blade, Armored Core, Bloody Roar, Ghost in the Shell, Monster Rancher, Wild Arms, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, Need for Speed II, Mega Man X4, Riven, Gran Turismo, Grand Theft Auto, and more. It is widely considered one of the greatest years in gaming history. The list above is impressive on its own, but it doesn't even include PC or games released on the N64. And it is also not even complete. For example, it is missing Front Mission 2. Developed by G-Craft and published by Square (before it merged with Enix and became Square Enix), Front Mission 2 is a tactical RPG that was never released in the west, only in Japan, in 199

