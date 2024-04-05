Famous Russian Film Star Joins Showtime Series

The role is fitting for Winstead, too. In the second episode of the Showtime series, she appears as Anna Urbanova , a famous Russian film star. Anna checks into the Metropol Hotel in 1922, just a year after Alexander (McGregor) found himself imprisoned in the joint, and takes an immediate liking to the Count, thus beginning their speedy romance sneaking around at the inn.Ben Blackall/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Anna enters Metropol with a bang.

The blonde bombshell slips off her coat and, thanks to a backless dress, almost looks topless from behind. (She’s not, perhaps to Alexander’s dismay.) Anna has brought two misbehaved hounds to the hotel who go wild in the dining room as Alexander chats over coffee with his little acquaintance Nina ( ). Anna apologizes for the dogs, but a starry-eyed Alexander pays it no mind—he’s smitte

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Anna Urbanova Russian Film Star Showtime Series Metropol Hotel Romance Alexander The Count

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Are These Celebs Really Famous Or Gen Z Famous PollReneé Rapp, you will always be famous!

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Wife of Russian political prisoner: Russian people “enraged” at Putin after years of “being lied to”This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Russian court extends detention of US-Russian journalist working for Radio LibertyA Russian court has extended the detention of US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, Russian state news agency TASS reported from the courtroom Monday.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Russian President Putin Attends Annual Meeting of Russian Interior Ministry BoardRussian President Vladimir Putin attended the annual meeting of Russian Interior Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia. The meeting took place on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Putin addressed the meeting and was accompanied by Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

'Uncoupled' Cancelled Again After Being Rescued by ShowtimeMakuochi Echebiri is a News Writer for Collider. He has been interested in creative writing from as far back as high school, and he would consume pretty much anything that’s film or TV. However, his truest love lies in the presence of historical epics and thrillers.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Uncoupled: Showtime Scraps Plans for Season 2 After Saving Series From NetflixThe Neil Patrick Harris series won't get a Season 2 after all.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »