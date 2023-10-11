Famous Lost Vampire Horror Movie Recreated In Eerie Art

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The lost vampire film London After Midnight is recreated in eerie new art. London After Midnight was a 1927 silent horror film starring Lon Chaney and directed by Tod Browning. The last surviving print of the film was famously destroyed in a 1965 MGM vault fire and remains legendary in part due to its elusive nature.

Even Though No One Can See It, London After Midnight Is Still Iconic London After Midnight was later adapted by Browning himself into a “talkie” film called Mark of the Vampire. Bela Lugosi played the main monster in this 1935 film role, after Chaney passed away in 1930. Lugosi remains one of the most iconic horror actors today, originating the eponymous role of Dracula in 1931.

As Lugosi is the most synonymous name with the early vampire genre now, London After Midnight has maintained a degree of notoriety throughout the years. As this art caption mentions, it is sought after by “old school monster fans” who wish the early silent film could still be available. headtopics.com

