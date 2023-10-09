Famous Israeli actress’ family wedding canceled as groom is drafted to front lines amid Hamas attacks

A wedding for a family member of an Israeli actress was canceled when Hamas launched its surprise attacks on Israel, forcing the groom to respond to the front lines on the Gaza border, Fox News Digital has learned. 'I had plans to be in Israel this week, looking forward to a family member’s wedding on Friday. However, Hamas' unrestrained violence has cast a shadow over those plans.

Qatari mediators are negotiating with Hamas officials to release Israelis being held captive. FORMER US AMBASSADOR TO ISRAEL: HAMAS' ATTACK MOST SUCCESSFUL 'MURDER CAMPAIGN' ON JEWS SINCE THE HOLOCAUST 'At 6:30 AM on a holiday, Israel was blindsided by Hamas' calculated assault on land, air and sea.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Israeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territoryIsraeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territory

Blinken walks back support for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire' as Israel retaliates against Hamas invasionThe now-deleted post, which appeared on Blinken's X account late Sunday, described a conversation Blinken reportedly had with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

From Hamas brutality to Israeli retaliation, the Mideast is again engulfed by warThe Middle East has been thrown into war after terrorist organization Hamas launched a horrifying attack on Israel Saturday that has since left over 900 Israeli citizens dead.

Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. after Hamas attacksThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics