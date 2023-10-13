Family vacation goes awry when neighbor’s cat secretly joins their 300-mile road trip

A couple was shocked to find a neighbor’s cat in their car after they drove 300 miles on a road trip. Janet and Paul Atkinson drove south from Horncastle, England, to Devon, England, when they stopped to eat at a local restaurant. Upon returning to their car after the meal, Janet Atkinson said they noticed the cat named Bonnie 'straightaway,' as SWNS reported.

CAT'S HIDE-IN-FRIDGE ANTICS LEADS OWNER TO ASK FOR HELP IN VIRAL POST: 'HE DOES THIS EVERY TIME' The Atkinsons then retrieved the black-and-white cat on their way home to Horncastle, England, a few days later, they said. Janet Atkinson said she was glad Bonnie was able to stay in a safe place for the remainder of their trip.

