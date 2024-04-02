Family speaks out after boy allegedly taped to chair by school staff

The family of a West Clermont High School boy who was allegedly taped to a chair by school staff talked about the incident for the first time. Two former staff members are facing charges after police say one of them recorded the whole thing on her cell phone. Mark and Angela Hodge said they wanted to wait until the investigation was complete and charges were filed before they spoke.

With a former teacher and a teacher's aide now due in court, they're breaking their silence about the issue that's left them shocked and shaken. “He’s a very resilient kid though. He’s always happy. You can pretty much do anything with him and he’s always laughing, smiling, and having a good time,” said Mark Hodge.They said that Dustin loves going to school every day.But on March 1, something at school left his parents shaken. Police say that a teacher and a teacher's aide restrained Dustin by taping him to a chair. One of them even recorded it on her cell phon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Relatives of family killed in horrific SF West Portal crash thank caregivers in statementRelatives grieving a family of four killed earlier this month when a driver crashed into a San Francisco bus stop issued a statement Monday thanking those who cared for the injured and said they were moved by an 'outpouring of love and grief from all over the world.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Mission family killed in West Portal by wrong-way SUV driver — SF mournsHundreds of people filled a West Portal intersection on Monday afternoon at a vigil for Mission District residents ​​Matilde Ramos Pinto, 38, and Diego

Source: SFnewsnow - 🏆 237. / 63 Read more »

West Valley man charged with shooting at girlfriend and her family after argumentA West Valley man was charged Monday with shooting at his girlfriend and two of her family members, including her father, following an argument.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Death of 3 family members at West Portal bus stop prompt calls for safetySafety advocates are calling for changes to a San Francisco intersection where a family of three, including a toddler, died in a crash when an SUV driver drove onto the curb and plowed into the bus stop where the family was waiting.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

West Virginia teen remains in ICU after bus crash, family speaks outKevin Wilson is a 14-year-old student that was aboard a school bus when it crashed Tuesday in West Virginia, injuring more than a dozen students.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Separate From Kids After Family Night on EasterKanye West and Bianca Censori let his 3 kids go off on their own into a separate SUV after they enjoyed an Easter outing ... and it's raised eyebrows among some.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »