Family Seeks Answers After Mother's Release from Jail

A Waller County family is searching for answers after their mother was released from the local jail. They say she was healthy when she was booked but new medical records show she suffered a stroke and is having mental episodes. They've yet to get details from the jail on what happened while she was there. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle has more after speaking with her son.





