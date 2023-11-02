Family's fight against Hamas targets local pro-Palestinian nonprofit

The genesis of these legal proceedings can be traced back to 1996, when David Boim, a 17-year-old American citizen who was studying in Israel, was shot and killed by Hamas terrorists at a bus stop near Jerusalem.
The Boims' arguments prevailed in December 2004 when a jury found the nonprofit defendants guilty and awarded the family $156 million in damages. That "beginning of something else" may have been a premonition of a legal struggle just starting for the Boims.
But in a lawsuit filed in 2017, the Boims alleged that IAP, while shut down on paper, is still operating under a new name: American Muslims for Palestine (AMP). According to their lawsuit, the Boims allege AMP has "largely the same core leadership as IAP... holds nearly identical conventions and events with many of the same roster of speakers," and "continues to espouse Hamas' ideology and political positions."
Schlessinger said the lawsuit is not intended to target Palestinians; rather it is about holding organizations that support Hamas accountable. "It's offensive," Jump said. "There's absolutely nothing that ties either the organizations or the individuals involved, concretely, to any support of terrorism, any kind of act of terrorism."
But that dismissal was "reversed and remanded" by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in 2021, after the justices said the District Court's "assessment reflected legal error."
