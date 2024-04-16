Family Pleads for Help in Finding Assailants of Gay Hairstylist

The family of 53-year-old Albert Vasquez is pleading for help finding the people who brutally beat the hairstylist, who is gay, outside a West Hollywood nightclub nearly two weeks ago. 'It's 10 days now and we don't have anything,' sister Gloria Jimenez said. 'He's only saying he was attacked.'Jimenez said her brother and friends went back and forth between Gym Bar and Heart WeHo in Santa Monica when Vasquez was beaten outside the busy nightclub.

Investigators said deputies learned about the attack four days later after Vasquez woke up after surgery.'His skull was fractured in two places,' she said. 'He had to have part of his scalp removed to allow his brain to expand because of all the inflammation that the brain's going through.'Vasquez moved from New York to West Hollywood during the pandemic. His family fears that this attack may have been a hate crime.

Assault Gay Hairstylist Nightclub West Hollywood

