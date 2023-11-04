Family of Woman Killed in Road Rage Incident Calls for Justice

CBS is hearing from the loved ones of Teressa Ferguson who was shot and killed during a suspected road rage incident in late September. Teressa's family expresses their devastation and the feeling of a missing part of their family. The suspect, Justin Justice, was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task force after a traffic stop in Round Rock. Austin police state that Justice shot Ferguson in the head after a minor crash on I-35.

Teressa's aunt and uncle, Beth and Brad Shackleford, are mourning her loss and describe her as vibrant and caring. They commend the police for their handling of the investigation but express uneasiness about the low bond set for the suspect

