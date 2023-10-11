Family of woman killed in hit-and-run calls for justice: ‘It's heartbreaking. It's heartless.'

35-year-old Gina Blatchford was a sister, a cousin, a mother of four and a Tulalip tribal member. An unknown driver hit and killed her last Wednesday morning in Snohomish County near Marysville and never stopped.35-year-old Gina Blatchford was a sister, a cousin, a mother of four and a Tulalip tribal member.

Gina was hit near the Marysville exit as she walked along I-5. It happened sometime around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Her family says everyone who knew her, loved her. They are asking for the public's help because they want justice.The Washington State Patrol closed two lanes of I-5 just sound of milepost 99 that morning while troopers investigated the hit-and-run fatality.

If you saw the vehicle that hit Gina or have any information to help identify the driver, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). It is anonymous and there is a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. headtopics.com

