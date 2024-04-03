Family of Slain Grand Rapids Woman Annoyed by Trump's Immigration Speech

The family of a slain Grand Rapids woman expressed their annoyance and shock at former President Donald Trump's speech on immigration. The accused killer, Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a 25-year-old Mexican citizen who entered the United States illegally, confessed to shooting Ruby Garcia multiple times during an argument and dumping her body on US-131.

Trump mentioned Ruby's family and described her as an incredible young woman with a contagious laughter.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

REI unveils grand plans for 20 acres near the Grand CanyonLast year was a superbloom. While this year won't be as spectacular, it's still well above average.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Trump Returns to Campaign Trail Amid Contradictions Over Speaking to Homicide Victim's FamilyThe family of homicide victim Ruby Garcia claims that former President Trump has not spoken to them, contradicting Trump's statements. Trump used Garcia's recent death to attack illegal immigrants during his campaign speech in Grand Rapids. The Trump campaign declined to comment on the contradiction.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Pro-Trump fake electors in Arizona have pleaded the Fifth before grand juryRequiring the targets of the probe to invoke their rights in front of grand jurors is an unusual tactic that raises a risk of bias, legal experts say.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

Family of killed Ruby Garcia 'shocked' and 'annoyed' by Trump's speechThe family of a slain Grand Rapids woman said they are annoyed and shocked by former President Donald Trump's speech on immigration Tuesday.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Familiar fate plagues RSL in 2-1 home loss to RapidsThe Claret and Cobalt returned to last season's home woes in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids on Saturday at America First Field.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Bassett's second-half goal lifts Rapids past Real Salt Lake 2-1Cole Bassett scored a second-half goal and the Colorado Rapids collected their first win of the MLS season with a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. Djordje Mihailovic’s pass was flicked by a defender back to Bassett, who fired his shot from the center of the 18-yard box that beat diving goalkeeper Gavin Beavers.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »