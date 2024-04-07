Family of Missing Man Finds Closure as Body is Found

Since Jan. 28, days have seemed like nightmares for Tristen White 's family. That was the day when the 27-year-old was reported missing after he traveled to Garden City to do construction work. For months, hope was all his family had — hope that their 'gentle giant' would be found safe.

But on April 5, they got confirmation that Tristen was gone after his body was found and identified. Tristen's family describes him as a free spirit with a kind heart.

Missing Person Closure Body Found Tristen White Garden City Utah

