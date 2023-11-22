Family of Jawan Dallas to Finally Review Police Body Camera Footage

For 4-1/2 months, the family of Jawan “Jay” Dallas have repeatedly asked to view the police-worn body camera footage of his deadly July 2 encounter with Mobile police officers. The family has been denied every time they asked. But that all changes at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, when family members and their attorneys will meet in downtown Mobile with city officials to review the footage.

Civil rights attorney Harry Daniels and Mobile NAACP President Robert Clopton are to participate in a press conference afterwards. The family is represented by Daniels and civil rights attorneys John Burris, Ben Crump and Lee Merritt. The review of the video comes eight days after Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood announced that a grand jury probe into Dallas's death had been completed, and"We've been down here asking for justice for Jay Dallas, and asking for transparency," said the Rev





Mobile officers involved in Jawan Dallas’ death not a ‘threat to the community,’ officials sayThe city still won't release bodycam video or records about the officer who Tased 36-year-old Dallas before he died nearly four months ago.

Jawan Dallas' cause of death determined, Mobile city leaders urge DA to expedite grand jurJawan Dallas' family and supporters once again publicly demanded the city of Mobile release the taxpayer-funded police body camera video that captured what happ

Mobile Chief of Staff: Jawan Dallas’ death not caused by Mobile Police officersSince July, the family and other community members have asked about seeing the body camera video of the deadly encounter with a mobile police officer. Dallas was tased twice during a struggle.

Mobile Chief of Staff: Jawan Dallas’ death not caused by Mobile Police officersMobile Chief of Staff: Jawan Dallas’ death not caused by Mobile Police officers

Mobile City Council to District Attorney: Speed up release of evidence in Jawan Dallas deathThe City Council's letter to District Attorney Keith Blackwood comes after months of repeated requests from the Dallas family for the police-worn bodycam footage of his death be released.

Mobile officials say they can’t reveal autopsy for Jawan Dallas; legal experts question thatFor about a month, investigators have known how Jawan Dallas died during an encounter with Mobile police at a mobile home park, but city officials have said Alabama’s grand jury law prevents them from telling the public. Some experts question that, however.

