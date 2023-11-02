Family members of Hamas victims from Chicago area speak out

"I can’t get into any specifics about confidential conversations that may affect the release of other hostages," said Or Sella. The couple and Sellas are not alone in their hope for a safe return. More than 200 other prisoners are with Hamas, including Shani Segal’s cousin Rimon Kirscht and her husband, Yagev Buchshtav.

"She texted that they are shooting at them," said Segal, "They found the house with glass shattered, bullet holes, signs of struggle, and she was gone.""I think the community here is doing a lot to make us feel safe. While a lot of Jewish people don’t feel safe these days," said Segal.

Judith and Natalie's family says the women need time to heal, and they will share their stories with the media when they are ready.

