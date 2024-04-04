Family Medicine Physician Criticizes Screening Measures for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Connelly, a family medicine physician, criticizes the screening measures for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) in primary care . He argues that these measures do not consider the reality of clinical medicine and should allow for flexibility in follow-up plans based on the severity of depression .

Connelly finds only one measure, a risk assessment for suicide, to be clinically meaningful and evidence-based.

Family Medicine Physician Screening Measures Major Depressive Disorder Primary Care Follow-Up Plans Severity Of Depression Risk Assessment Suicide Clinical Medicine Evidence-Based

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Medscape / 🏆 386. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Saint Louis, Missouri job with Washington University School of Medicine Department of MedicineJob Description Our laboratory at the Washington University in St. Louis is seeking a postdoctoral experimental biologist to join our interdisciplinary team studying urogenital diseases and cancer. Our team combines experimentation and computational analyses to advance precision medicine.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

RBG award gala canceled after family of the late Supreme Court justice criticizes honoreesThe Dwight D. Opperman Foundation last week announced that it would grant the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Award to Elon Musk, Martha Stewart, Rupert Murdoch, Michael Milken and Sylvester Stallone.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

RBG Award gala canceled after Ginsburg family criticizes honoreesElon Musk and Rupert Murdoch were among the recipients of the 2024 Ruth Bader Ginsburg award from the Dwight Opperman foundation, which previously honored women.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Paris Hilton Criticizes Her Uncle Mauricio Umansky for Sharing Family Drama on His 'Lame Show'The socialite took to Instagram to air out her grievances regarding Kyle Richards' estranged husband.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Katie Couric Talks Colon Cancer, Health Equity And AII'm an internal medicine physician board certified in addiction medicine, speaker, writer, television medical commentator (MSNBC, NBC News, Newsy, etc.) and host of the YouTube show, 'Health, Humor and Harmony.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Can Working Out Before Bed Affect Sleep? Experts ExplainRaj Dasgupta, M.D. is an ABIM quadruple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, pulmonology, critical care, and sleep medicine.

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »