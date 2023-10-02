Family Guy Season 22 Premiere Sees Meg Have a Baby

Family Guy has returned to FOX for Season 22 of the animated series, and the first episode of this new season has shaken things up in a big way by having Meg Griffin give birth to a baby. Meg has been the butt of Family Guy's jokes for the majority of its run, and the episodes focusing on Meg herself usually continue that joke by having some twist of her personality that takes things in a less than savory direction.

Family Guy has returned to FOX for Season 22 of the animated series, and the first episode of this new season has shaken things up in a big way by having Meg Griffin give birth to a baby. Meg has been the butt of Family Guy's jokes for the majority of its run, and the episodes focusing on Meg herself usually continue that joke by having some twist of her personality that takes things in a less than savory direction. That was the worry heading into the newest episode of the series when it was teased that she would be acting as a surrogate mother.

Family Guy Season 22's premiere episode saw Meg volunteer herself to be a surrogate mother to Bruce and his partner Jeffrey, and she's able to have the baby (following a several month montage where Peter uses the time to get into drugs). Thankfully there is no turn as seen in previous Meg episodes as she and the baby end up fine, and soon the child ends up with their parents. But it wasn't before Meg tried to keep the baby for longer than she should have. night fam, see you next week! pic.twitter.com/7ggdVCoOcY

— Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) October 2, 2023 Family Guy: Meg Has a BabyFamily Guy Season 22 Episode 1 is titled"Fertilized Megg" as Meg volunteers to become a surrogate mother for Bruce as he reveals that he and Jeffrey wanted to have a child of their own. Meg then has the baby, but for a while pretends that Bruce and Jeffrey had been refusing to pick up their child after its birth. It's soon revealed that Meg actually had been keeping them away by telling them she was busy, but thankfully it's all wrapped up as the episode comes to an end. As Meg episodes go, it definitely could have been a lot more manic.

If you wanted to catch the episode for yourself, Family Guy Season 22's premiere is now streaming with Hulu, and new episodes of the animated series will be airing Sunday nights on FOX at 9:30PM EST (then will be available with Hulu the day after). You can find the first 21 seasons now streaming with Hulu, and they tease Family Guy as such,"The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders."

What did you think of Family Guy's Season 22 premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!