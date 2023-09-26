Family Guy (1999) | ScreenRant

Family Guy, created by Seth McFarlane and David Zuckerman, follows Peter Griffin and his family as they find themselves in bizarre situations in the fictional city of Quahog, Road Island. Between the cutaway gags and memorable characters such as Chris, Meg, Lois, Stewie, and Brian, Family Guy has become one of Fox’s most successful animations, even winning several Primetime Emmys.

'Lucky Numbers' movie shoot in Harrisburg (1999)Stars like John Travolta, Lisa Kudrow and Michael Moore descended into Harrisburg in 1999 to shoot scenes for the film 'Lucky Numbers' that was released in 2000.

Chanel Hosted A Star-Studded Dinner To Celebrate 'Sofia Coppola Archive: 1999-2023'The fashion house honored Coppola's new book, featuring a glimpse into her compelling fantasy world of film

Star Trek Beyond (2016) | ScreenRantIn the Kelvin timeline of Star Trek Films, Captain James Tiberius Kirk, Spock, and the rest of the U.S.S. Enterprise crew return to fight a new enemy who puts everything they and the Federation stand for to the ultimate test. This third installment of the rebooted Star Trek films marked the 50th anniversary of the classic sci-fi franchise.

the departed (2006) | ScreenRantA remake of the 2002 film Internal Affairs and also based on Boston's infamous Winter Hill gang, Martin Scorcese's The Departed is one of the definitive crime epics. It follows Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon), an FBI agent who serves as an informant for mob boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson), and Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio), an undercover cop placed within Costello's organization. Both Sullivan and Costigan scramble to uncover the other's identity in order to save their own lives from the wrath of Costello and his gang.

Dune (2021) | ScreenRantDune the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

honey i shrunk the kids (1989) | ScreenRantJoe Johnston's Honey, I Shrunk the Kids is a 1989 comedy where a scientist creates a functioning shrinking ray at home. Unfortunately for him, his experiment ends up shrinking his family and neighbors, who struggle to get back home and reverse the process. The first movie's success spawned a franchise that includes two sequels and a reboot.