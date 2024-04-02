Family Facing Homelessness After Daughter's Accidental Fire

A Spring area family dealing with severe medical issues is now on the brink of homelessness. This comes after they say their property manager told them they have to leave because their daughter accidentally started a small fire that was immediately put out by the sprinkler system.The lawyer KPRC 2′s Deven Clarke spoke to says there is a strict legal process that a landlord must go through in order to force a tenant out.

The tenants in this case say that hasn’t happened and on top of that they’re being kicked out because of baseless claims.The last few months have been rocky for Mercado and his family. The most serious issue involves his six-year-old daughter, who just underwent a series of brain surgeries last month and is still in the hospital. “They told us it was a six centimeter mass that was pressing against, that was stopping the fluid draining from her brain,” he sai

