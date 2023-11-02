Family calls for justice after arrest made in murder of Columbia County teen

“There not a moment that goes by that I don’t…I wake up screaming for her, knowing what was done to her,” her mother, Eleanor Houston said.Sex offender charged in homicide of woman, 18, after her burned body was found in September

The 18-year-old was found dead on the edge of a field in Columbia County. Deputies said her body was partially burned and she wasn’t identified for roughly two days. Her mother, Eleanor Houston, called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after she didn’t hear from her for over 24 hours.

“No mother should have to hear their child was partially burned and tortured and all that other stuff,” she said.Columbia County detectives release information in the homicide investigation of Coyoete Turner

Now two months later, investigators arrested John Bowen, a registered sex offender, for murder and tampering with evidence. He was already in jail on unrelated charges.“How can I trust people when it’s our friends and families that done this to our family?,” she said.His arrest report says deputies spotted him on security footage at a nearby store around 1:45 a.m., saying he changed clothes in a car before going inside.

Bowen also told investigators other people were involved and that someone else got in his car and ran her over. That information is still being investigated according to the sheriff’s office. For Houston, she believes there are more suspects out there and wants the community to come together to help.Houston also told Action News Jax that she’s been attacked and accused by people online, who say they think she had something to do with it. She told Action News Jax she didn’t, would never, and that it’s crushed her to hear it.Deputies are still looking into the suspect’s claims of other involvement. They’re asking anyone with additional information to give them a call.

