Families say faulty vehicle caused cargo ship fire that killed two New Jersey firefighters

The two died battling a fire that broke out July 5 when the Grande Costa d’Avorio caught fire in Port Newark, one of the nation’s busiest seaports. The vessel was carrying automobiles.

The news conference was held outside the headquarters of Engine 16 on what would have been Acabou’s 46th birthday. His brother Miguel said the families “want to prevent future occurrences like this from happening, so no other families have to suffer, just like we are, and will forever. headtopics.com

“Despite that, those men continued to use that Jeep Wrangler until it started a blaze,” he said. “That Jeep Wrangler ended up causing a massive inferno to take place aboard the ship’s top decks.” He said legal time restraints have thus far prevented the filing of a lawsuit in the case, which he said would happen in the coming months.

But Apostolos faulted the performance of two five-member firefighting teams consisting of crew members who were responsible for trying to put out the fire. He said they failed to put it out using extinguishers and hoses, and also incorrectly used a CO2-based fire suppression system designed to extinguish a fire by depriving it of oxygen, snuffing it out. headtopics.com

