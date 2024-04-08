Families prepare for total solar eclipse

Carolyn Hunt adjusted the angle of her Sunspotter, ensuring the lenses and mirrors were aligned correctly. A projection of the sun appeared on a white piece of paper, and Hunt pointed out a dark patch, telling her daughter, Ember, that it was a sunspot. The toddler pressed her fingers against the paper, seeming to understand at least some of Hunt’s scientific explanation.

The family’s campsite at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, which they’d nicknamed “Camp Cosmic Convergence,” was stocked with supplies for Monday’s total solar eclipse: a telescope, binoculars, solar filters and a slotted spoon and white sheet to capture projections of the sun. READ MORE: What time is the eclipse hitting your town? The park was full of tents and RVs, filled with eclipse-seekers who came in search of more than four minutes of totality Monday afternoon, when the moon will obscure the sun and turn daylight into darkness. On Sunday morning, Hunt was still debating where, exactly, their group of six from West Texas would be watching the spectacle. With clouds in the forecast for much of Central Texas, she was considering whether it would be worth a two-hour drive Monday morning to an area that seemed drier, with a chance for better visibility. Forecasters are predicting mostly cloudy skies throughout the Hill Country and into San Antonio on Monday, making for poor viewing conditions for the eclipse. Forecasting models show between 70% and 90% cloud cover throughout South Texa

Solar Eclipse Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park Supplies Cloudy Skies Viewing Location

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ExpressNews / 🏆 519. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sue Bird On Documentary 'Sue Bird: In The Clutch,' Megan Rapinoe EngagementRandi Richardson is a reporter for NBC News' TODAY.com based in Brooklyn.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Suspect in Lady Bird Lake machete attack ruled incompetent to stand trialAshton Talley deemed unfit for trial in Austin machete attack, remains in custody.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

New federal cash paves way for East Austin's 'wishbone' bridge over Lady Bird LakeThe three-pronged pedestrian bridge — the first of its kind in Austin — will finally complete the 10-mile Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail around Lady Bird Lake.

Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »

Ahwatukee families flock together to search for beloved pet birdNeighbors searched for missing pet for days after spotting call for help on Facebook

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Free Music for the Taking at SXSWLady Bird Lake, Flatstock, and more

Source: AustinChronicle - 🏆 593. / 51 Read more »

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Taylor-Johnson Quotes About Their Age GapAaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson, who have a 20-plus age gap, wed in 2012 and share two children together

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »