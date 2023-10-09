Families of Israelis feared kidnapped by Hamas terrorists speak out: ‘We’re at home waiting to hug you’

FIRST ON FOX, JERUSALEM – Even as the death toll in Israel continued to rise past 700 people on Monday, hundreds of Israeli families were still desperately searching for loved ones who have been missing since the multipronged terrorist attack carried out Saturday along Israel’s border with Gaza by Palestinian terrorists.

I have so many questions but I not asking them right now because I want to show support for the army and our brave soldiers. It is Israel, it is not Syria, it was not supposed to happen.

