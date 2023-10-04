Families of imprisoned Tunisian dissidents head to the International Criminal Court

FILE - Islamist party leader and parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi speaks during a meeting in Tunis, Tunisia, on Oct. 3, 2019.

Family members of jailed lawyers and politicians in Tunisia want the International Criminal Court to investigate claims of political persecution and human rights violations as an increasing number of President Kais Saied's opponents are arrested and several in prison stage hunger strikes.

Members of the same group made a similar case to the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights earlier this year. In a news release on Monday, they noted the increasing number of judges, politicians, journalists and prominent opposition voices being arrested and alleged a campaign of persecution against Black migrants throughout Tunisia. headtopics.com

“There has been a major increase in repression and mass human rights violations by Tunisian authorities at the behest of President Kais Saied,” the news release read. The announcement will likely draw attention to the increasingly repressive political landscape that has taken shape in Tunisia since the country revised its constitution in 2021, allowing Saied to expand his powers, freeze out the parliament and rule largely by degree.

