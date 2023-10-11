Families of hostages taken by Hamas militants are desperate amid threats of execution

Ido Dan, an uncle to three children feared abducted by Hamas and taken to Gaza, stands for a portrait with his twin daughters. The remnants of their sixth birthday party, which took place the same day as the incursion, are still around the house.Ido Dan, an uncle to three children feared abducted by Hamas and taken to Gaza, stands for a portrait with his twin daughters.

"I don't think I ever saw anything like that," Dan added."Even with the worst terror attacks in Israel against Israel, never, ever."Families across Israel are frantically trying to look for any clues about their loved ones who are believed to be held in the Gaza Strip.

"What it says in Arabic is don't hurt him, don't hurt him" said Dan, adding that the hostages are more likely being held as"a precious bargaining chip." But Dan is still alarmed not only by the way Hamas carried out such a highly choreographed invasion that involved more than 1000 militant fighters and the"killings and murders and ruthless humiliation of bodies we saw only with ISIS." He is also concerned how Israel's intelligence services were blindsided by an attack that many in Israel say is the country's 9/11 . headtopics.com

The radio version of this story was produced by Taylor Haney and Nina Kravinsky and edited by Arezou Rezvani. The digital version was edited by Treye Green.

