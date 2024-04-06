Families of American hostages in Gaza urge Biden for action

The families of American hostages who remain in terrorist custody in the Gaza Strip insist they have no time to wait for 'progress' toward a deal to release their loved ones, urging President Biden to get results. 'By now, they are all in dire humanitarian condition ,' Orna Neutra, mother of hostage Omer Neutra, said during a press conference in Lower Manhattan held on Friday. 'A cease-fire with a partial deal, or with no deal, could be a death sentence for our son.

' 'We are tired of hearing about progress towards a deal,' Neutra said. 'We don’t have time for progress.' The family members gathered Friday, marking six months since their loved ones disappeared into the Gaza Strip as hostages of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Reps. Mike Lawler, R-NY, and Dan Goldman, D-NY, joined the families in their ple

