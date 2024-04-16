Families of Abducted Chibok Girls Mark 10 Years Since Kidnapping

The families of the nearly 300 mostly Christian girls abducted from their school in Chibok , Borno, Nigeria , by the bloodthirsty jihadist organization Boko Haram in 2014 marked on Sunday a decade since the harrowing event, which remains unresolved as 91 girls are still in terrorist captivity.

Furthermore, Chibok continues to grapple with the damage caused by the 2014 kidnappings to this day. The Murtala Muhammed Foundation , a local organization,a report on Monday stating that 91 of the 276 girls kidnapped are still missing. Of those who escaped or were rescued in exchange for ransoms, many returned with children, devastating their career prospects and complicating efforts to settle them back into their daily life.

Muhammed-Oyebode, the head of the MMF, demanded on Monday that the Nigerian government act to find and return the 91 missing girls, and noted that many of those returned need special care as they do so with large numbers of children. “Some of them are mothers of three children, four children. It’s not easy for them,” Nkeki said. “She said they will be going through hunger and sicknesses and other challenges of motherhood in the forest.”

“The sad part of it all was that the authorities did not believe that the abduction occurred. They felt it was not a real abduction, but that someone wanted to use it for political gains,” Kubo said.

Chibok Nigeria Boko Haram Kidnapping Abduction Girls Captivity

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A film in Nigeria remembers the Chibok girls abducted 10 years ago, and unites heartbroken familiesA new film in Nigeria is being screened to remember the nearly 100 schoolgirls who are still in captivity 10 years after they were seized from their school in the country’s northeast.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

A film in Nigeria remembers the Chibok girls abducted 10 years ago, and unites heartbroken familiesA new film in Nigeria is being screened to remember the nearly 100 schoolgirls who are still in captivity 10 years after they were seized from their school in the country’s northeast. At least 276 girls were kidnapped during the April 2014 attack that stunned the world, but most have since regained their freedom.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

A decade on, tragedy of Nigeria’s Chibok Girls endures outside the spotlightTen years ago, Solomon Maina's daughter, Debora, was one of 276 schoolgirls kidnapped from their dormitory in the middle of the night by Nigeria's Boko Haram Islamist militants.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

Nigeria Marks 10 Years Since Boko Haram Chibok Kidnappings: 91 Girls Still Missing, ‘Little Has Changed’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

10 years after Chibok, Nigerian families cope with the trauma of more school kidnappingsThe mass abduction of 276 schoolgirls a decade ago in Nigeria marked a new era of fear in Africa's most populous country.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

10 years after Chibok, Nigerian families cope with the trauma of more school kidnappingsThe mass abduction of 276 schoolgirls a decade ago in Nigeria marked a new era of fear in Africa's most populous country

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »