Families in Evanston's 5th Ward to Receive Monthly Stipends

Families in a specific census tract of Evanston’s 5th Ward are set to receive monthly stipends of $500 paid for from $900,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. The City Council unanimously approved the payments on March 25 and the city expects the first payments to go out by this summer. The funding marks the second round of stipends given by the city in its Guaranteed Income Pilot Project.

A total of 150 residents from three different demographics received $500 monthly stipends for a year beginning in December 2022. The first round was based on a lottery system and targeted assistance to those with the most need — young adults 18 to 24, adults 62 and older and undocumented community members. Funding for the first round comprised of $300,000 from Northwestern University’s Good Neighbor Fund and $700,000 of other ARPA funding

