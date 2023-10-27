Families hunt for loved ones missing since Hurricane Otis struck

Desperate families made missing posters Friday and joined online groups to find loved ones out of touch since Hurricane Otis devastated the Mexican Pacific coast city of Acapulco.
Residents joined together by neighborhood using online messaging platforms. On Thursday there were some 1,000 people in 40 chats, which grew in number through the day. Late Thursday, Guerrero state Gov. Evelyn Salgado followed their lead, urging people to send messages to government WhatsApp accounts about the missing.
They were staying in an AirBnB rental in Acapulco's Diamond Point district, a seaside area hit hard by the storm and flooding. Alejandro called his sister around 2 a.m. Wednesday, about an hour after Otis made landfall. She didn't hear the call. She awoke at 3 a.m. and saw the missed call and a number of increasingly frantic messages.
Other military officials leading Mexico’s response to the hurricane focused during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning news briefing on the relief that would soon begin arriving in Acapulco.
“But it appears, even though the death of any person is unfortunate, there weren’t very many,” he said.