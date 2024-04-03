False Video of Buildings Collapsing in Taiwan Earthquake

A video of buildings collapsing is being falsely shared as a scene from the earthquake that struck Taiwan on April 3. The video was actually taken in China in 2021. No, this video doesn’t show skyscrapers collapsing during the April 2024 earthquake in Taiwan.

The video shows the 2021 demolition of 15 buildings in China’s Yunnan Province. Using InVid, a video forensics tool, VERIFY analyzed keyframes of the video and conducted a reverse image search of the frames.

