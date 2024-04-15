False Claims About World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab's Hospitalization and Death

Klaus Schwab , chairman of the World Economic Forum , attends the opening of the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Social media users are falsely claiming that Schwab was recently hospitalized and might be dead. CLAIM: World Economic Forum executive chairman Klaus Schwab was recently admitted to the hospital in serious condition and might have died.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Posts making these allegations began spreading widely after a website that says it publishes “satire, and comedic opinion pieces and editorials” posted an article about Schwab’s supposed hospitalization. A WEF spokesperson told The Associated Press that the claims are untrue.“BREAKING: Klaus Schwab was apparently admitted to the hospital seriously ill,” reads one X post that had received approximately 25,000 likes and 8,800 shares as of Monday.

“These claims are entirely baseless and unfounded,” he wrote in an email to the AP. “Professor Schwab’s health is excellent. Like many high-profile individuals and organizations, he and the World Economic Forum have been targeted by conspiracy narratives, as well as misinformation and disinformation campaigns.”NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this weektitled, “World Economic Forum Founder Klaus Schwab Hospitalized.

The article on Schwab does not cite any sources, saying only that he was “reportedly admitted to the hospital late last night” and that other details “have not been officially disclosed.” It adds that “the WEF community, meanwhile, has been relatively quiet on the matter.”This is part of the AP’s effort to address widely shared false and misleading information that is circulating online.

