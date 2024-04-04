Fallout TV Show Will Feature the Iconic Pip-Boy

One of Fallout 's most useful items is the portable, computer-like gadget known throughout the franchise as the Pip-Boy . Because of its continued appearances throughout the franchise, the Pip-Boy is something that the Fallout series will need to include in order to remain faithful to its source material. As teased in the Fallout TV show adaptation, Amazon is incorporating the Pip-Boy as a key resource for specific characters, showing the mini-computers worn on their wrists.
Like the games, the Fallout show is set in a post-apocalyptic setting of a nuclear-ravished United States. The story at the center of the Fallout adaptation focuses on three core figures: Lucy, Maximus, and "The Ghoul." Whereas Maximus is connected to the Brotherhood of Steel and "The Ghoul" is a mutant bounty hunter, Lucy is a Vault Dweller equipped with technology not available to much of the Wastelan
