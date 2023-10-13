Fallece la poeta galardonada con el Nobel Louise Glück

El deceso de Glück fue confirmado el viernes por Jonathan Galassi, su editor en Farrar, Straus & Giroux. A lo largo de más de 60 años de trayectoria, Glück plasmó el trauma, la desilusión, la inmovilidad y el anhelo, marcada por breves momentos de éxtasis y satisfacción.

Los poemas de Glück eran a menudo breves, de una página o menos de extensión, ejemplos de su apego a “lo no dicho, a la sugerencia, al silencio elocuente y deliberado”.

