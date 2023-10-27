Fallece el epidemiólogo Wu Zunyou, clave en la lucha contra el COVID en China

Tenía 60 años. Wu, que había padecido problemas de salud, desapareció de la vista del público durante meses el año pasado mientras sufría cáncer. En su anuncio, el Centro para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades de China (CDC, por sus siglas en inglés) no ofreció la causa de la muerte de Wu, pero apuntó que “las medidas de auxilio” no funcionaron.

Tuvo un papel protagónico en el desarrollo de las medidas contra la epidemia de VIH entre los consumidores de drogas intravenosas, según su biografía en el sitio web de UCLA. En 2005 se le otorgó el Premio Internacional Rolleston en reconocimiento de ese trabajo. En 2008 se le otorgó la Medalla de Oro de UNAIDS por su trayectoria.

