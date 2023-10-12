'Fall of the House of Usher' Ending Explained — What Happens in the Finale?

The final episode of The Fall of the House of Usher is an eventful hour of television.

In "The Raven," we get some extra tips that point to Verna being something otherworldly. First, she brings Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) back to life after his Ligodone overdose.

What Is Verna's Deal With Madeline and Roderick? Though we know from Episode 1 how Verna came into the lives of Madeline and Roderick Usher, it is only in the finale that we learn what exactly this first encounter entails. headtopics.com

Besides showing Roderick's true colors, the Ushers' pact with Verna also serves as the show's biggest social critique. Much like other billionaires around the globe, Roderick and Madeline Usher made their money on the backs of not only the poor but also of future generations.

So, when Roderick mummifies Madeline, replacing her eyes with the two sapphires belonging to an ancient Egyptian empress that he paid good money to smuggle out of Egypt as a birthday gift for his sister, we should've realized that Madeline wouldn't stay dead. headtopics.com

But Dupin isn't the only one to pay a visit bearing gifts to the final resting place of the Usher family. Verna also drops by. While we hear her voice reciting Edgar Allan Poe's poem "Spirits of the Dead," she silently leaves for each of the Ushers a token that she collected from them. Poe is, of course, the big inspiration behind The Fall of the House of Usher.

