Just take a minute and revel in the glorious panoply of movies that is descending upon us this fall and winter.Emma Stone as a (literal) reborn woman, fornicating her way across Europe toward enlightenment. Annette Bening hallucinating the Taj Mahal and a yellow brick road under the ocean. Nicolas Cage standing around in a young woman’s nightmare, not lifting a finger as she sits, terrorized, atop a piano, as alligators crawl on the floor, closing in.

“Nyad,” dir. Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (Netflix, opened in select theaters Oct. 20, streaming Nov. 3) You are probably wondering what a rather straightforward biopic about Diana Nyad, who in her 60s became obsessed with swimming from Cuba to Key West, Fla., is doing on this list. This is a sports movie and an obvious Oscars vehicle for Annette Bening as Nyad and Jodie Foster as her supportive yet frustrated coach, Bonnie Stoll. But it’s also the story of athlete extremism, which, let’s face it, is totally weird.

“Saltburn,” dir. Emerald Fennel (Amazon MGM studios, in theaters Nov. 24, streaming on Prime Video Dec. 1) Do you like class wars, masquerade balls, murder and things like a close-up of Barry Keoghan slurping up filthy, meaning-laden bath water, all at one of the most opulent British estates you’ve ever seen? Emerald Fennell’s follow-up to “Promising Young Woman” is a satirical cousin to “The Talented Mr. Ripley” — or a wry across-the-pond “Gossip Girl” (the original, of course). headtopics.com

was a producer and the chief architect of the sex-positive character, who tears her way across Europe on her way to feminist enlightenment, often wondering why the men in her life seem to be so upset with “all the whoring.”the 82 year-old Japanese animation master’s last film, a 12-year-old boy, Mahito, who is grieving the loss of his mother in war-torn Japan, moves to a creepy countryside home with a looming stone tower.

