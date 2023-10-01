Fall just arrived, but pumpkin spice season is already in full swing

Referenced in cookbooks that date as far back as the 1890s, pumpkin pie spice mix is typically a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger and allspice. For such a beloved flavor, that is about as specific as it gets. Of course, every manufacturer has its own “secret” blend (McCormick & Co. introduced its pumpkin pie spice mix in 1934) — and you can also make your own, tweaking the ratio of components to suit your taste or a particular purpose.

incorporate the spice mix into the crunchy bread-crumb topping.

Referenced in cookbooks that date as far back as the 1890s, pumpkin pie spice mix is typically a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger and allspice. For such a beloved flavor, that is about as specific as it gets. Of course, every manufacturer has its own “secret” blend (McCormick & Co. introduced its pumpkin pie spice mix in 1934) — and you can also make your own, tweaking the ratio of components to suit your taste or a particular purpose. Once used almost exclusively for pumpkin pie (hence the name), its current popularity practically demands a broader reach in your home kitchen. Below are some recipes to get you started concocting your own spice blend and using pumpkin spice in different ways.is an easy, flavorful way to start — or conclude — a day. Rather than rely on a commercial spice blend, this recipe has you incorporate the individual spices into the custard — along with some pumpkin puree. The spice mix brings a greater depth of flavor to French toast than cinnamon or nutmeg alone. The proportions in the recipe allow you to make a basic spice mix that you can further customize and use in other dishes.

Clearly, a good pumpkin spice mix will make already tasty baked goods even more delicious.

Jeremiah Tower’s Pumpkin Gingerbread With Rum Cream

is moist, complex and even easier than pie to make. It is a bit heavier on the ginger than a typical pumpkin pie spice mix and omits the nutmeg, but you can always alter the ratios to suit your taste. And therein lies the beauty of mixing the spices yourself rather than working with a pre-ordained blend.Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream With Pecan Praline

omits allspice from the standard mix, which leaves the ice cream a tad less peppery than it might otherwise be. Caramelized pecans add both crunch and another flavor dimension to the ice cream itself. And making it is a cinch — you don’t have to fuss with heating and then chilling a custard base before churning.Roasted Pumpkin Loaves With Salty Spiced Bread Crumbs

incorporate the spice mix into the crunchy bread-crumb topping. You can customize how much (or little) of the spice blend to use. While technically a quick bread, these loaves have a tender, moist crumb, making them more similar to cake than bread.Spiked Pumpkin Spice Coffee

. Like the ubiquitous PSL, this, too, is a coffee beverage. However, the similarities end there. The spike comes from a pumpkin spice cream liqueur, allowing for an alcohol buzz in addition to the caffeine effect. A cinnamon simple syrup gives it an edge that balances the creamy booze. Sip it slowly or pour it over ice cream for a pumpkin spice sundae.