Fall 2023 Trends: The Return of Eye-Candy Power Boot and More

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. From monochromatic tailoring to the sultry return of lingerie-inspired looks, the fall 2023 trends are giving us so many ways to sprinkle a bit of magic into our seasonal wardrobes. And it’s not just the ready-to-wear that’s making our hearts skip a beat

. This year will also mark the exciting return of the eye-candy power boot, which was made for walking and turning heads. To help me sift through all of the fall 2023 trends, I called upon my fellow colleagues here at Vogue. Ahead, they’re sharing the seasonal moments they’re most excited to test drive. From modern-day classics to retro-inspired themes, this might be our best dressed fall yet. If you are curious to know what we’re shopping first, read on to discover the seasonal fashions at the top of our wishlist. Sleek Slingbacks As someone who has officially transitioned to the everyday kitten heel (I'm 5'5 and love the extra inches without sacrificing comfort), the resurgence of the black leather slingback is perhaps the most exciting footwear trend in my humble opinion. I love a work shoe that provides a sharp, simple way to look put togethe

