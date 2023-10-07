The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

“We felt he was starting to come back to his best,” Wales coach Warren Gatland said. “He was excellent last week (against Australia) in terms of his footwork and carrying and stuff, taking kickoffs and giving us some go-forward as well. It’s a big loss for us.

But it’s doubtful whether Anscombe will be fit in a week, and Wales usual starting 10 Dan Biggar was already carrying a damaged pectoral muscle from against Australia two weeks ago. When Anscombe was hurt, Sam Costelow played flyhalf and Biggar was pressed onto the bench, though he was the only reserve not to be used on Saturday. headtopics.com

Wales needed only a point to win Pool C and secured it with a fourth try in the 67th minute that ended a Georgia comeback from 24-7 down to 24-19.Probably because of seven changes to the team after crushing Australia, and having a quarterfinal already sewn up before kickoff, Wales played without an edge.

Wales didn’t take long to take charge. When the backs butchered a four-on-two, prop Tomas Francis barged over and scored. Then Costelow threaded a beautiful pass between Georgian defenders for Liam Williams to touch down, and three goalkicks put Wales 17-0 up after 27 minutes. headtopics.com

All Blacks finish Rugby World Cup pool play with 73-0 win over UruguayNew Zealand has overcome a sluggish start to beat Uruguay 73-0 in its final pool match at the Rugby World Cup in Lyon. But the All Blacks’ performance is less than the polished quarterfinal rehearsal they were hoping for. New Zealand took 20 minutes to score the first try of the match and for much of the first quarter was put under pressure by Uruguay. Los Teros rose to the occasion of the first official test match between the teams. The All Blacks finished with 11 tries including a second-half hat trick to winger Leicester Fainga’anuku. After their first up loss to France, the have beaten Namibia 71-0, Italy 96-17 and added another 73 points in Lyon.

New Zealand sweating on injured Lomax again for Rugby World Cup quarterfinalNew Zealand is sweating on the fitness of starting tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after he suffered another leg injury. Lomax strained the medial ligament in his right knee against Uruguay on Thursday in Lyon. He lasted only nine minutes of his first start since the late-August defeat to South Africa when his thigh was accidentally gashed by studs. The All Blacks don’t know yet how bad is the strain. They beat Uruguay 73-0 and clinched a quarterfinal spot, likely against Ireland on Sunday week at Stade de France. They’ll know the opponent for sure after Ireland plays Scotland on Saturday. Lomax’s backup against Uruguay, Fletcher Newell, also came off late with a knee issue but Foster says that is precautionary.

France routs Italy 60-7 to reach Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in styleProlific right winger Damian Penaud extended his try-scoring streak to seven matches as Rugby World Cup host France blew apart Italy 60-7 in Lyon to reach the quarterfinals in style. Penaud’s brace of tries took him past Vincent Clerc and onto 35 overall with only fullback great Serge Blanco left ahead of him on 38. Coach Fabien Galthie’s France topped Pool A ahead of and having beaten three-time defending champion New Zealand. It means that eight-try France meets the team finishing second in Pool B in the quarterfinals. That will be either defending champion South Africa, top-ranked Ireland or outsider Scotland. The Scots face the Irish on Saturday at Stade de France.

