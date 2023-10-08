Falcons dig deep to narrowly beat Texans, snap two-game losing streak

Desmond Ridder passed and ran for touchdowns, providing an answer to those who had called for him to be benched, Younghoe Koo kicked a go-ahead 37-yard field goal as time expired, and the Atlanta Falcons snapped a two-game skid by beating the Houston Texans 21-19 on Sunday.

Before Stroud's scoring pass to Schultz, the Texans had to settle for four field goals by Kaʻimi Fairbairn, including a 28-yarder with 3 seconds remaining in the first half for a 9-7 lead. A personal foul penalty on Falcons center Drew Dalman following a pass to Kyle Pitts late in the first half proved crucial.

Read more:

FoxNews »

How to Watch the Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Online Today: Start Time, Live StreamThe Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons square off in a Week 5 matchup today. Here's how to watch the game at home.

Houston Texans vs Atlanta Falcons Line MovementHouston Texans vs Atlanta Falcons

How to watch today's Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons game: Livestream options, starting time, moreHere's how to watch today's NFL game between the Houston Texans (2-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-2).

Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons Live Updates: Bijan Robinson vs C.J. StroudThe Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are attempting to end their losing skid against a surprisingly scrappy Houston Texans team (2-2) this afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Following a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars that left some speculating whether or not Ridder could be benched in favor of his ...

Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons: Highlights, scoreHere's a play-by-play of what's happening in the NFL game between the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons

Texans vs Falcons NFL Box Score - Oct 08, 2023Houston Texans vs Atlanta Falcons NFL game box score for Oct 08, 2023.