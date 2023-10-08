Falcons dig deep to narrowly beat Texans, snap two-game losing streak

Desmond Ridder passed and ran for touchdowns, providing an answer to those who had called for him to be benched, Younghoe Koo kicked a go-ahead 37-yard field goal as time expired, and the Atlanta Falcons snapped a two-game skid by beating the Houston Texans 21-19 on Sunday.
Before Stroud's scoring pass to Schultz, the Texans had to settle for four field goals by Kaʻimi Fairbairn, including a 28-yarder with 3 seconds remaining in the first half for a 9-7 lead. A personal foul penalty on Falcons center Drew Dalman following a pass to Kyle Pitts late in the first half proved crucial.
Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons Live Updates: Bijan Robinson vs C.J. StroudThe Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are attempting to end their losing skid against a surprisingly scrappy Houston Texans team (2-2) this afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Following a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars that left some speculating whether or not Ridder could be benched in favor of his ...