The biggest airlines in the US have been affected including American, Delta, United and Southwest — who have had to pull the affected planes from service to inspect them. Without proper certification the incredibly tightly regulated aerospace industry can’t guarantee the parts will actually work — which could have disastrous consequences if they failed 30,000 feet in the air.
The major American airlines are now involved in a lawsuit against the company, accusing it of engaging in suspicious business practices to rake in profits of $3 million dollars.A LinkedIn profile for a man named “Ray Kwong,” claimed he was the Chief Commercial Officer at AOG Technics LTD based out of London. headtopics.com
It appears the company just rented a mailing address for that location from as little as $150 a month. His LinkedIn profile said he had prior experience at Mitsubishi and Nissan, but neither car maker has been able to confirm he worked for them.
CFM, the company whose engines were impacted by the alleged scam, now fears the forged paperwork could have been used to pass off old parts as new, or offload parts that lack traceability needed to ensure they’re safe. headtopics.com